Fans have their eyes on the clock as the Indian football season is finally set to kick-off with Indian Super League 2020-21. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the whole tournament takes place at the GMC Stadium in Goa with players and support staff to stay in a bio-secure environment. The opening encounter of the gala tournament will see Kerala Blasters locking horns with ATK Mohun Bagan on November 20. Both teams are among the heavyweights in the league and will be determined to get off to a winning start. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other details of KBFC vs ATKMB, can scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant information. KBFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team.

Kerala Blasters – who will play under new manager Kibu Vicuna – have undergone a massive overhaul this season and will like to get their hands on the elusive title. They had qualified for finals in 2014 & 2016 season but failed to cross the final hurdle. On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan are newly formed club following the merger between ATK and Mohun Bagan. ATK – now-defunct – are three-time ISL champions while Mohun Bagan lifted I-League twice. Hence, the fusion between the two champion sides will only make the side stronger. As the game gets lined-up, let’s look at streaming and other details. KBFC Team Profile for ISL 2020-21.

When is Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will be played at the GMC Stadium in Goa on November 20, 2020 (Friday). KBFC vs ATKMB match ISL 7 is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can enjoy the live telecast of Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ISL 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Viewers can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi and their HD substitutes for living telecast the matches.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network, will be live streaming the Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2020-21 match online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also live stream the game on JIO TV.

Although ATK Mohun Bagan will be making their debut – their squad is quite similar to the ATK side which clinched the title last season. Hence, they must take the field with great confidence. At the same time, Kerala Blasters also have a balanced team on the paper, and they must back themselves to get over the line.

