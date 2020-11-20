Football season is finally set to kick-off in India with ISL 2020-21. The entire ISL will be played in Goa this season with players staying and operating under a secure bio-bubble. Kerala Blasters will play ATK Mohun Bagan in the opening match of Indian Super League (ISL) season 7. Both teams are among the heavyweights in the league and should provide a blockbuster opening day to ISL 7. Kerala Blasters have undergone a massive overhaul this season while ATK Mohun Bagan are newly formed club following the merger between ATK and Mohun Bagan. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best team for KBFC vs ATKMB should scroll down for all details. ISL 2020-21 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Indian Super League 7.

Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna will be facing his former side having led Mohun Bagan to the I-League title last season before the merger. The same will be for former Kerala Blasters defender Sandesh Jhingan, who played for the Blasters for the first six seasons of the ISL Before joining ATK Mohun Bagan this season. Both teams possess some of the biggest names in Indians football and should provide fans with a cracking clash to kick-start the season.

Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – ATK custodian Arindam Bhattacharya (ATKMB) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy side.

Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB) and Prabir Das (ATKMB) should be selected as the three defenders for this side.

Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC), Javi Hernandez (ATKMB), Michael Soosairaj (ATKMB), Nongdamba Naorem (KBFC) and Edu Garcia (ATKMB) will be picked as the five midfielders.

Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Roy Krishna (ATKMB) and Gary Hooper (KBFC) should be selected as the two forwards.

Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Arindam Bhattacharya (ATKMB), Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Prabir Das (ATKMB), Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC), Javi Hernandez (ATKMB), Michael Soosairaj (ATKMB), Nongdamba Naorem (KBFC), Edu Garcia (ATKMB), Roy Krishna (ATKMB) and Gary Hooper (KBFC).

Roy Krishna (ATKMB) should be made the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team while Kerala Blasters striker Gary Hooper (KBFC) can be made the vice-captain of this fantasy side for Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan match.

