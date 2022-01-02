Kerala Blasters will take on FC Goa in the latest round of Indian Super League 2021-22 fixtures. The KBFC vs FCG clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on January 02, 2021 as both teams look to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, fans searching for Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, ISL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Kerala Blasters have been brilliant in recent weeks as three wins in five games have seen them climb to fifth in the team standings and they can move to the top of the points table with a mammoth win. Meanwhile, FC Goa are on a three-game winless run and will be hoping to end that and move closer to the playoff spots.

When is Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. The match will take place on January 02, 2021 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the KBFC vs FCG clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

