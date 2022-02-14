Kerala Blasters would take on SC East Bengal in an Indian Super League 2021-22. The match would be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa and has a scheduled start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). With SC East Bengal already way out of contention for a spot in the top four, the best they can do at this stage of the competition is to spoil the party for the remaining sides. Kerala meanwhile are sixth on the points table and a win against SC East Bengal would give them the opportunity to break into the top-four and once again be in contention for the title. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

The previous three meetings between these sides have all been goalless draws. Sahal Abdul Samad and Alvaro Vasquez would be the ones to watch out for while SC East Bengal would rely a lot on Antonio Perosevic and also Hira Mondal to come up with a good performance. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telcast details of the game.

When is Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa. The match will take place on February 14, 2022 (Monday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the KBFC vs SCEB clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2022 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).