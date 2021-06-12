Kylian Mbappe’s future at Paris Saint Germain remains uncertain as the French forward has expressed doubt if the Parisian club ‘is the best place for him?’ The 22-year-old prodigy joined the Ligue 1 giants from AS Monaco in 2018 for a record fee and since then has established himself as one of the top forwards, garnering attention from European heavyweights. Sergio Ramos Trying To Obstruct Kylian Mbappe's Potential Move To Real Madrid.

Paris Saint Germain have been a dominant force in France in recent years bit the Parisians had a tough season this time around as they failed to win the Ligue 1 title and were also knocked out of the Champions League by Manchester City in the Quarter-finals. This lack of silverware could see Kylian Mbappe move to another club for more success as he enters the final year of his contract. We Will Never Sell Kylian Mbappe: PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Ahead of the Euro 2020, Kylian Mbappe expressed doubts over continuing with PSG when asked about his immediate future. ‘I don't necessarily need to go fast. I have to make the right decision, which is difficult, and give myself every chance to make up my mind,’ the 22-year-old told France Football.

‘I am in a place where I like myself, where I feel good. But is this the best place for me? I don't have the answer yet. I know that a project with or without me is not quite the same for the club. But PSG understand my feelings. Probably also because they know that I will not sneak. Being a great player also proves itself outside the field where you have to know how to do things cleanly and with class.’ He added.

Kylian Mbappe has been a vital player for PSG and club president Nasser Al-Khelafi has made it clear that they will not be selling the 22-year-old. ‘I will be clear, Mbappe is going to stay in Paris, we will never sell him and he will never leave on a free (transfer),’ he said in a recent interview.

