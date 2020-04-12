La Liga Describes Lionel Messi in Shah Rukh Khan Style, Says 'Leo Ko Pakadna Mushkil hi Nahi Namumkin Hai'

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi is one of the biggest legends of the game and needs no introduction. The football pundits also have recognised the six-time Ballon d’Or winner as one of the biggest sports star in the world with the kind of shattering records and the unbelievable stats. Needless to say, La Liga cannot stop going gaga over the Argentine and has described in a unique manner. The official account of L Liga posted a picture of the Barcelona captain with a caption from Shah Rukh Khan’s film 'Don'. Barcelona Revisits Lionel Messi’s Stunning Goal When Catalan Giants Destroyed Celta Vigo 6-1 (Watch Video).

The snap was caption with the words, “Leo Ko Pakadna Mushkil Hi Nahi Namumkin Hai. Recognize me, I am Leo!.” Needless to say, the Indian fans could not contain their excitement looking at the snap and they commented on the picture with words like God of Football and much more. This is not the first time that the official page of La Liga has posted something in Hindi.

La Liga's Facebook post (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Prior to this, they called out to Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard to congratulated him for his first goal for the club. The club took to social media and posted a snap of Hazard and captioned it with the song from Gully Boy, “Apna time ayega.” This sent the Indian fans into a tizzy as the club gave them a moment that they would cherish for the rest of their lives. If one may recall, cricketer Rohit Sharma happens to be the brand ambassador of La Liga India. Rohit Sharma also revealed the news on his Facebook account when he posted a photo of him holding a jersey with the number ‘45’ written on the back of it.