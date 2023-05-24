Madrid, May 24: Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez altered his starting lineup significantly for the league champions' visit to relegation-threatened Valladolid. Pablo Torre made his league debut for Barca, with Eric Garcia and Marcos Alonso also included in the starting lineup. Barcelona fell behind in the first minute when Andreas Christensen inadvertently headed the ball into his own net. La Liga 2022-23: Spanish FA Acknowledge They Have a Racism Problem After More Abuse of Vinicius Junior.

Larin doubled Valladolid's lead from the penalty spot in the 21st minute, after Eric Garcia was adjudged to have fouled Gonzalo Plaza. This happened amidst another underwhelming performance by Barcelona.

Plaza added a third goal for Valladolid, who also hit the woodwork twice in the second half before Robert Lewandowski scored a late consolation for Barcelona. Valladolid's win breaks their five-game losing run and heaps pressure on Getafe and Espanyol, who both have fixtures on Wednesday night.

Real Sociedad edged closer to Champions League qualification with a 1-0 victory at home against Almeria. Takefusa Kubo netted the game's only goal during the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time, striking a brilliant shot into the top corner of the net, reports Xinhua. Almeria was reduced to 10 men just 10 minutes later following a harsh challenge from Luis Suarez on Robin Le Normand. Despite not managing to equalize in the second half, their resilience suggested that they might yet avoid relegation. ‘You Are Not Football, You Are Inhuman’ Vinicius Junior Reveals Death Threats, Racist Abuses; Rio de Janeiro Turns Off Lights of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Solidarity.

Celta Vigo and Girona settled for a 1-1 draw, a result that likely assures Celta's La Liga survival. Carles Perez put the home team ahead just four minutes before halftime. Cristhian Stuani equalized with a twice-taken penalty in the 58th minute, and both goalkeepers made excellent saves in the closing moments, resulting in a split of points.

