Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has been on the receiving end of many racist abuses throughout the course of the season. The racist chants at Mestalla Stadium during Real Madrid's recent match against Valencia were the latest example. Not only racist abuses, but Vini has also received death threats from opponent fans on multiple occasions in this season's La Liga. The Brazilan winger remained silent for the most part of the season. But after the latest upsetting scenes at Valencia, he finally released a statement. 'Racism is Normal in La Liga' Real Madrid Star Vinicius Junior Pens Down Emotional Note After Suffering Racist Abuses During Valencia Match.

While taking on Twitter, Vinicius shared a video compilation. In the video, we can easily see how the Real Madrid winger has been racially abused and given death threats on juytuiple ocassions.

"Every round away from home is an unpleasant surprise. And there were many this season. Death wishes, hanged doll, many criminal screams... All registered. But the speech always falls on “isolated cases”, “a fan”. No, these are not isolated cases. They are continuous episodes spread across several cities in Spain (and even in a television program)," reads the translated version of Vini's statement.

"The evidence is there in the video. Now I ask: how many of these racists had names and photos exposed on websites? I answer to make it easier: zero. None to tell a sad story or make those fake public apologies. What is missing to criminalize these people? And punish clubs sportingly? Why don't sponsors charge La Liga? Don't televisions bother to broadcast this barbarity every weekend?" stated the Real Madrid forward.

"The problem is very serious and communications no longer work. Not blaming me to justify criminal acts either. You are not football, you are inhuman," added Vinicius.

Meanwhile, Rio de Janeiro, the hometown of Vinicius Junior turned off the light of the famous 'Christ the Redeemer' statue in solidarity with the Real Madrid star.

While posting a picture of Christ the Redeemer statue with a dark background, Vini wrote, "Black and imposing. Christ the Redeemer was just like that. An action of solidarity that moves me. But I want, above all, to inspire and bring more light to our struggle."

"I really appreciate all the chain of affection and support I've received in the last few months. Both in Brazil and around the world. I know exactly who's who. Count on me because the good ones are the majority and I won't give up. I have a purpose in life and if I have to suffer more and more so that future generations don't go through similar situations, I'm ready and prepared, Vinicius concluded. Cristiano Ronaldo Gifted 22 Carat Gold Bike by Saudi Arabia Government? Here's The Truth.

Having joined Real Madrid in 2018, Vinicius Junior has established himself as one of the best players in the world. The Brazilian winger played an important role in his club's UEFA Champions League 2021-22 triumph. Despite all the racist abuses and death threats, Vini has been in fine form this season too.

