La Liga Free Live Streaming Online on Facebook: Newly crowned Spanish champions Real Madrid have a trip away to Leganes in their final game of the season where they will look to continue with their winning run. The Los Blancos tremendous consistency post the resumption of the league saw them pip Barcelona to the title which looked a distant dream at the start of the campaign. Leganes are struggling at 18th in the points table and must grind out a positive result against Real Madrid to survive the drop. They need a favour from Espanyol when they take on Celta Vigo in their final game of the season but at the end, even that may not be enough. Gareth Bale Left Out of Real Madrid Squad for Final La Liga 2019-20 Match Against Leganes.

Kevin Rodrigues and Unai Bustinza will undergo last-minute fitness test to determine their availability for the game while the likes of Alexander Szymanowski, Oscar Rodriguez and Guido Carrillo are still nursing their injuries and out of the contest. The hosts will likely opt for a five-man backline with Rodrigo Tarin, the star man in defence. Miguel Guerrero as a lone striker may find going tough against an astute Real Madrid team that does not give much space in the final third.

Gareth Bale’s antics at the Real Madrid title celebrations has seen him getting axed from the 22 man squad to face Leganes. Luka Jovic should start in place of Karim Benzema with Isco playing behind him in a no 10 role. Marco Asensio should be deployed on the left with Rodrygo manning the other wing. Skipper Sergio Ramos and his preferred partner Raphael Varane will not be rested as Zinedine Zidane looks to shore up his backline.

When is Leganes vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Leganes vs Real Madrid match in La Liga 2019-20 will take place on July 19, 2020 (Sunday mid-night). The match will be played at the Butarque. The game is scheduled to start at 00:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leganes vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans cannot live telecast the Leganes vs Real Madrid match on their television sets in India and there are no official broadcasters for La Liga in the country. But fans can always follow the live-action online.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Leganes vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can follow the live streaming of Leganes vs Real Madrid game on the official Facebook page of La Liga, which has been live streaming all the matches for their fans worldwide. Real Madrid are on a ten-game winning run and the with the kind of form they are in, no one will bet against them beating Leganes.

