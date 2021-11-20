Leicester City and Chelsea will face off against each other in the latest round of Premier League 2021-22 fixtures. The LEI vs CHE clash will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester on November 20, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams are coming into the game on the back of contrasting results but will be aiming for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Leicester City vs Chelsea, EPL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Lukaku, Kovacic out of Chelsea's Trip to Leicester.

Chelsea have been sensational at the start of the season and lead the Premier League table after 11 games. However, Thomas Tuchel’s team's winning run was halted last week by Burnley, something they will be aiming to bounce back from. Meanwhile, Leicester City have fallen off the pace in recent weeks and will be hoping to end their two-game winless run against the league leaders.

When is Leicester City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Leicester City vs Chelsea match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester. The game will be held on November 20, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of When is Leicester City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Leicester City vs Chelsea match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of When is Leicester City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Leicester City vs Chelsea match on Disney+Hotstar.

