On Sunday night, the Wembley Stadium witnessed the home team England losing the Euro 2020 as Italy beat them on penalties. Azzurri beat England 3-2. With this Leonardo Bonucci trolled the English team not only after the penalties while taking a victory lap but also after in a video clip where he was seen singing, "It's coming Rome." Even Jorginho Frello is featured in this video. The Juventus player referred to the popular chant, which is often recited by the English supporters. They are often heard saying, "It's coming home." England Fans Get Violent After Italy Wins Euro 2020, English Supporters Also Hurl Racist Abuse At Players After Three Lions Lose on Penalties (Watch Videos).

After winning the game, during the presentation ceremony, Bonucci had first taken a jibe against England. He was heard saying that it was quite amusing to see more than 58,000 supporters leave the stadium before the final. "They thought it was staying here, I'm sorry for them but Italy has once again taught a lesson," he said during the presentation. After the win, while taking a victory lap. Bonucci was heard saying, "More pasta! We need to eat more pasta!”

Here's the video where Bonucci was heard saying it's coming Rome:

Another one:

Leonardo Bonucci to the camera after the penalty shootout 🗣: “IT'S COMING TO ROME!" pic.twitter.com/GwNSEjhDN9 — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) July 11, 2021

The match boiled down to penalties and after the game, the English fans got violent and were seen pelting glass bottles. In fact players like Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Saka were abused racially for missing out on penalties. England FA issued a statement about the same and condemned the act.

