Leroy Sane Transfer News: Bayern Munich Move Still Possible, Conditions Right for Him to Win Champions League, Says German Star’s Agent Damir Smoljan

Leroy Sane (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Leroy Sane could still move to Bayern Munich, his agent warned Premier League club Manchester City on Wednesday. Sane, who joined City from German club Schalke for a reported £47 million in 2016, almost joined the Bundesliga champions last summer but a serious knee injury during the Community Shield final match against Liverpool in August not only put brakes to the deal but also halted his season with City forcing Bayern to slow the negotiation process with the Premier League club. But according to the 24-year-old representatives, a deal with the German giants is still on the cards. Bayern Munich Transfer News Update: Leroy Sane and Philippe Coutinho To Be Signed By Bundesliga Giants.

“FC Bayern is the only club in Germany that Leroy can see as the next step in his career,” Sane’s agent Damir Smoljan told magazine Sport Bild. “He believes the conditions are right there for him to achieve his ultimate goal of winning the Champions League.” Smoljan, however, mentioned that Bayern were not the only club interested in the players and that there were other clubs interested in him. Leroy Sane Spending 'lots of Time' with Daughter Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

“The interest of FC Bayern is no secret. But other top clubs also contacted us about Leroy,” Smoljan added. “Together with him, we talk with Manchester City about what the next step could look like.” Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are said to be among the other clubs with both the La Liga heavyweights in need of a direct winger, who can play on the flanks.

One of Germany’s brightest talents, Sane has already scored five times in 21 appearances for his country and was also a key member of the City side that won successive Premier League titles in 2017-18 and 2018-19, including with a record point tally last season. But Guardiola was reportedly open to selling him last summer citing that there was no point in keeping him if the player wasn’t interested in staying here. But Bayern refused to meet City’s demand of £145m transfer fee for the player’s signature.

But with just a year left in Sane’s contract with City, the fee is bound to be lower this time with City also facing the impending danger of losing Sane for free a season later. The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic is also set to play a role in determining the price tag and Smoljan expects it to be lower than what it was last summer.