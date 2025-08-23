La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: La Liga champions Barcelona will face Levante in an away tie this evening, looking to secure the top place in the standings. The Catalonians defeated Mallorca in style in their last game and despite this being a new campaign, they look virtually unstoppable at times just like last term. Manager Hansi Flick sets high standards for the team and he will want his squad to push further in their bid to win it all. Opponents Levante won their promotion to the La Liga this year and the club can ill afford to fall into the relegation battle early on in the season. Who is Mateo Silvetti? Meet the 19-Year-Old Footballer Who Has Joined Lionel Messi's Inter Miami From Star Argentina Footballer's Boyhood Club Newell's Old Boys.

Kervin Arriaga, Goduine Koyalipou, and Alan Matturro will all undergo late fitness tests to determine this availability for Levante. The home side will be without the services of the injured Alfonso Pastor. They will opt for a 3-4-1-2 formation with Ivan Romero and Roger Brugue as the two attacking players. Pablo Martinez will feature in the playmaker role. Pablo Campos in goal should expect a busy day at work with Barcelona in sublime goalscoring form.

Robert Lewandowski has returned to first team training with Barcelona and could play some part in this game. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are the two wingers in their setup with Fermin Lopez in the no 10 role. Ferran Torres should once again start as the target man upfront with Marcus Rashford having to content himself with a place on the bench.

Levante vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Levante vs Barcelona Date Sunday, August 24 Time 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Ciutat de Valencia, Manises, Spain Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Levante vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Barcelona look to extend their winning run as they clash with Levante in their second match of La Liga 2025-26 on Sunday, August 24. The Levante vs Barcelona match is set to be played at the Ciutat de Valencia, Manises, Spain and it will start at 01:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Levante vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Levante vs Barcelona live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Levante vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Levante vs Barcelona La Liga online viewing options. Mallorca 0-3 Barcelona, La Liga 2025–26: Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal Score As Defending Champions Kickstart New Season With Win.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Levante vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Levante vs Barcelona live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 499. Barcelona will score a few goals in this game enroute a routine win for the club.

