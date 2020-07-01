Shattering records is something that Lionel Messi does almost every day at the office. Here was another day when Messi reached the milestone of 700 career goals during the match against Atletico Madrid. The Argentine brought in with the goal with the utmost ease at the Camp Nou. Lionel Messi converted a penalty into the goal at the 50th minute of the match. The video of the goal went viral on social media and the fans could not keep calm as the six-time Ballon d'Or winner got to the milestone. Lionel Messi Scores 700th Career Goal During Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid 2–2 La Liga 2019–20 Draw, Twitterati Hail the Argentine on Incredible Achievement (Watch Video).

Talking about the game, it was Diago Costa from Atletico Madrid who scored an own goal and started off with the scoring spree. Saul Niguez was the one who scored a goal at the 19th minute of the match for Atletico Madrid and brought up an equaliser. Messi converted a penalty into a goal and brought the team to 2-1. However, Niguez chipped in action and once again brought in a goal at the 62nd minute of the match. But it was Messi's goal which became the highlight. Check out the video of the goal below:

Paneka against the best GK in the league only Messi 🐐 things #Messi700 pic.twitter.com/gnCjlel0Ee — Magisterial Messi (@MessiLiio) June 30, 2020

Talking about Barcelona, the Catalan Giants continue to stand on number two of the La Liga 2019-20 points table with 70 points. Whereas, Real Madrid stays on number one of the points table with 71 points in their kitty. The Catalan Giants will next face Villareal on July 6, 2020.

