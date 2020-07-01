Lionel Messi added another milestone to his illustrious cap after becoming just the seventh footballer to score 700 career goals. The Argentine completed the feat with a cheeky panenka spot-kick in the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2019-20 clash. Messi, who turned 33 on June 24, has scored 630 times for Barcelona in 724 appearances and another 70 goals for Argentina in 124 matches. The achievement, however, was a little sour as it was also the same night Barcelona were seemingly out of the contention for a third straight league title after a disappointing 2-2 draw with Atletico at home. Cristiano Ronaldo More Likely to Win Ballon d’Or 2020, Lionel Messi’s Rankings Drop.

Messi is already the top scorer by a mile for both club and country. He had over Barca legend Cesar Rodriguez (232) in 2012 and former Argentina international Gabriel Batistuta (52 goals) in 2016. He is also La Liga’s all-time record goalscorer with 441 strikes. He overtook former Athletic Bilbao striker Telmo Zarra, who had scored 251 goals, in 2014. Cristiano Ronaldo is second with 331 strikes for Real Madrid before he moved to Juventus in 2018.

Messi’s 700th career goal was a panenka. Ice cold ❄️ (via @beINSPORTS_EN)pic.twitter.com/FBM3e36P43 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS TO LEO #MESSI FOR SCORING THE 700TH GOAL OF HIS PROFESSIONAL CAREER! 630 🔵🔴 70 🇦🇷 🐐 pic.twitter.com/slHPEwoekA — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 30, 2020

Games took to reach 700 Career Goals : Cristiano Ronaldo 700 goals 974 matches. Lionel Messi 700 goals 861 matches. Messi has the Greatest career goal ratio of any Footballer in the 21st Century. #Messi700 🐐 pic.twitter.com/WP6dnOj485 — Sangamesh Dundi🇮🇳 (@Vinodrajdundi) July 1, 2020

Lionel Messi scored his 700 Career Goals⚽#NH21 pic.twitter.com/rushQnRNLn — Nazmul Hossain (@NAJMULH95544026) July 1, 2020

Messi, with a Panenka penalty, scores his 700th goal. Might as well do it in style. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 30, 2020

Congratulations to the legend himself, Lionel Messi, for scoring his 700th career goal! 👏🏾💪🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 30, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo is 35-years old. Lionel Messi is 33-years old. Tonight, Cristiano scored his 728th career goal with a THUNDERBASTARD. Messi scored his 700th career goal with a cheeky Panenka against the best GK in the world. Appreciate their greatness while it lasts. 🇵🇹🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/QUr6J3KU61 — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) June 30, 2020

The Argentine is also only the seventh player after Romario, Gerd Muller, Pele, Josef Bican, Ferenc Puskas and Cristiano Ronaldo to have reached 700 career goals. Among active players, only Messi and Ronaldo have now achieved the feat. Ronaldo has so far scoffed 725 career goals for both club and country.

