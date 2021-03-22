Barcelona has always been a home to many footballing greats but very few can boast their accolades like Lionel Messi. The Argentine on Sunday, surpassed former team-mate, Xavi Hernandez, becoming the footballer with the most games played (768) for the Catalan club in their 121-year history. However, the Argentine’s record for the Blaugranas goes further than that and we take a look at them. Lionel Messi Surpasses Xavi's All-Time Barcelona Appearance Record.

Lionel Messi in his record-breaking appearance for Barcelona was at his very best, scoring twice and assisting one in their 6-1 demolition of Real Sociedad in San Sebastian. With this win, the Catalans kept the pressure on leaders Atletico Madrid in the league while the Argentine moved further clear in the race for La Liga’s golden boot. Barcelona Pays Tribute To Lionel Messi After He Overtakes Xavi With Record 768th Match.

Lionel Messi’s Records At Barcelona

La Liga Top Scorer

The Argentine is also the leading scorer in the history of Spain’s first division football league. Lionel Messi has scored 467 goals in 511 games in La Liga

Most Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi has won the prestigious trophy six times in his career, which is more than any player in history. All of his six Ballon d’Or wins came while playing for Barcelona

Most Trophies For La Liga Club

Lionel Messi has won more trophies than any player who has represented a La Liga club. The Argentine has won 34 titles with Barcelona with former team-mate Andres Iniesta in second with 32 titles

Most Goals For a Single Club

Lionel Messi has scored 663 goals for Barcelona, the most by any player for a single club. He recently surpassed Pele’s record of 643 goals for Santos between 1956 and 1974

Most Golden Boots

Lionel Messi has won the most European top scorer awards than any other player in the world. The Argentine has six titles to his name

Most Goals in a Calendar Year

Lionel Messi scored 91 goals in 2012. With Barcelona, he scored 84 times (59 in the league, 13 in the Champions League, 5 in the Copa del Rey and 2 in the Super Cup) and with the Argentine national team, he netted 12.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2021 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).