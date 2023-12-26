Lionel Messi’s move from French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Major League Soccer (MLS) side in June 2023 surprised many but the Argentine delivered the franchises’ first-ever trophy in just two months. He completed his first season with the Miami-based side in November with 11 goals in just 14 appearances. While the team made little progress in the league (with Messi’s limited appearances), the David Beckham-owned side is looking to stay strong in upcoming seasons. They made another marquee signing in December – bringing in Luis Suarez – Messi’s Barcelona teammate to solidify their chances in the upcoming season. The 2024 MLS season is due to get underway in February, as Messi prepares for his first full campaign in the United States. But, before the season has already begun, Miami will be aware that their star player will be absent for at least five games – which could rise up to seven games in certain situations. Lionel Messi’s Son Mateo Messi Scores Spectacular Bicycle Kick for Inter Miami’s Youth Team, Video Goes Viral!

This is due to Lionel Messi and his national side playing in the upcoming Copa America tournament. The month-long tournament starts in June when Messi will be looking to help Argentina win its record 16th Copa America title. As defending champions and 2022 World Cup winners, the Argentina team is the favourite to lift the trophy again, especially with Lionel Messi pulling the strings for the team. The final for the Copa America is on July 14, just three days before Miami hosts Toronto at the DRV PNK Stadium in MLS.

Messi will therefore miss at least five MLS games for Miami while the tournament is taking place. Those five games will come from June 15 to July 6 and will include matches against Philadelphia Union, Columbus Crew, Nashville SC, Charlotte FC, and FC Cincinnati. Further, La Pulga would miss two more games in March depending on how Argentina national side uses the international break to prepare for the tournament.

