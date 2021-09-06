The Brazil vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 CONMEBOL Qualifier match was called off last night with health authorities coming down to the pitch and stopping proceedings. The South American giants were locked at 0-0 and within minutes of the start of the game, health officials stepped onto the ground and declared that the match wouldn't continue with the reason being that four Argentina players, who were in the squad, had been asked to quarantine for 14 days and they had reportedly not followed that instruction. "Listen to me, we've been here [in Brazil] for three days," Messi said , adding, "Were they waiting for the game to start to come here? Why didn't they warn us before?" Brazil vs Argentina CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup Qualifier Suspended As Health Officials Invade Pitch (Watch Video)

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Emu Buendia, Christian Romero and Lo Celso-all of whom play in England's Premier League, had been asked by Anvisa-Brazil's health regulatory body to quarantine for 14 days before playing. But Martinez, Romero and Lo Celso--all of whom were part of Argentina's playing XI reportedly breached Brazil's health protocols, leading health officials to act the way they did. Anvisa also accused all four players of giving wrong information about their health status as they breached the 14-day quarantine rule. However, Brazil's Football Confederation (CBF) criticized this decision by the health officials to stop the game midway and stated that they could have informed about this 'days earlier' before the match.

Antonio Barra Torres, who is the Anvisa chief, shared, "They had to remain isolated in the hotel until they could return to their country, but instead they went to the stadium to play the game..We informed the players that they had to comply with these regulations. They did not do so."

With the match being suspended, Brazil are still at the top of the table and they are ahead of Copa America champions by six points. Messi's side next play Bolivia while Brazil would take on Peru in their next game. CONMEBOL has left this to FIFA Disciplinary Committee to take a call on this incident.

