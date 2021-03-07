Lionel Messi and goal-scoring go hand in hand. The month of February was no different for the six-time Ballon d'Or award winner. Messi scored seven goals in the month of February 2021 with a couple of assists in five appearances. Not very long ago, Lionel Messi's form was under the scanner and he was very often trolled for his attitude on-field and obviously for not scoring goals. But things got better for the Argentine in the month of February and he started scoring goals again. Lionel Messi Reacts After Barcelona Beat Osasuna 2-0 in La Liga 2020–21 (View Post).

Lionel Messi scored the first goal in the month of February against Athletic Club and led the team to a 2-1 win at the Camp Nou. Messi continued his goal-scoring spree in the Spanish League with a goal against Real Betis. He then grabbed a brace and provided an assist in the next La Liga 2020 match against Alaves and led the team to a 5-1 win. Once again Messi scored a goal by converting a penalty into a goal against Cadiz. The Argentine once again scored a brace against Elche. Want to Meet Lionel Messi? Budweiser India Gives Fans a Chance to Meet Barcelona Captain.

7⃣ goles. 2⃣ asistencias. 4⃣ victorias en 5 partidos. 💙🥇❤ ¡El jugador del @FCBarcelona_es Leo Messi es el Jugador del Mes de febrero de #LaLigaSantander! #MVP #POTM — LaLiga (@LaLiga) March 5, 2021

For now, there has been a lot of speculation regarding Messi quitting Barcelona. While a few reports claim that Messi might quite Barcelona the other claim that he is quite happy with the Catalans.

