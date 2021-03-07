Continuing their sensational run of form, Barcelona defeated Osasuna 0-2 in La Liga 2020-21 at the El Sadar Stadium. The Catalan Giants came into this encounter on the back of an emphatic 3-0 triumph over Sevilla in the Copa del Rey semi-final, and looked in great touch. Jordi Alba and Ilaix Moriba netted goals in each half to take the Blaugrana over the line. Notably, it wasn’t a one-sided encounter as the home team made an impressive start with Jonathan Calleri leading their attack. However, Barcelona slowly regained command and eventually emerge winner. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Barcelona Captain Closer to Extending His Stay Beyond Current Season.

Although Lionel Messi didn’t net any goals in the game, he set up the strikes for both Moriba and Alba. Near the half-hour mark, the Argentina talisman made a pass, which has led to plenty of goals over his career, to Jordi Alba. The Spanish striker made a powerful strike to open the scoring for Barcelona. With seven minutes of play remaining, Messi then fast-forwarded the ball to youngster Ilaix Moriba. The 18-year-old didn’t disappoint and curl a shot into the corner of the net. Messi was indeed elated with the win as he shared some pics of the game on Instagram.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

With this, Barcelona extended their undefeated streak to 16 matches in La Liga 2020-21. They, holding 56 points, also go near to table-toppers Atletico Madrid, who have 58 points in their bank. The Catalan Giants will next take the field against PSG in the round of 16 clash of UEFA Champions League. So, it would be Messi vs Neymar again, and both teams must leave no stones unturned to get the favourable result. The encounter takes place at the Le Parc des Princes on Thursday (March 11).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2021 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).