Watching Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi on the pitch together is a dream for every fan who has been following the duo for a while now. When Lionel Messi signed up for PSG it looked like the former Barcelona star will soon make his debut for the French outfit as they played against Strasbourg on August 15, 2021. But they didn't know that they had to wait longer for the duo to take on the field together. However, their pictures from the stands are doing the rounds of social media. Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe & Others Members of PSG Lead Team to 4-2 Win Against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 2021-22 (Watch Goal Highlights).

Both Messi and Neymar Jr were not a part of the playing XI. PSG had a great day on the pitch last night as they were 3-0 up by half-time. Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe and Julian Draxler were the ones who scored goals at 3rd, 25th and 27th minute of the match respectively. The opponent couldn't score a single goal. Needless to say, Messi and Neymar were beaming with joy with the way the match panned out for PSG. The Ligue 1 2021-22 had PSG walking away with a 4-2 win.



Messi and Neymar hugging before the game 😍 pic.twitter.com/pESgzxOlv3 — MC  (@CrewsMat19) August 14, 2021



MESSI AND NEYMAR CELEBRATES MBAPPE'S SHOW MBAPPE= 1 GOAL + 1 ASSIST ( HALF TIME ) pic.twitter.com/HdJgPHLRui — AG SAYING (@imarijit10) August 14, 2021

Messi was presented to the crowd last night in the jam-packed stadium and they were quite excited to get a glimpse of the former Barcelona star. However, the fans are quite anxious to watch Messi and Neymar on the pitch together.

