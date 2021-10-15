PSG will lock horns against Angers in the Ligue 1 2021 -22 match. The match will be played in Paris on the home ground of PSG. The home team has announced a 22-member squad for the match and we saw three major names missing from the team. The squad missed out on the names of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Sergio Ramos. Messi is currently playing the World Cup 2022 Qualifiers for Argentina. Ditto with Neymar Junior who is currently a part of Brazil and is regularly a part of the squad. Lionel Messi Criticises Referee After Argentina’s Win Over Peru, Says, ‘He Does It on Purpose’.

Sergio Ramos who has been injured for a while now is also another absentee from the squad. He was about to make his debut in one of these games but is yet to return to the training session. However, Kylian Mbappe is a part of PSG which means he is a part of the 22-member squad. It would be interesting to see how the team's playing XI after three major absentees. Check out the squad announced by PSG below:

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino coach is frustrated with the absentees. He said that its frustrating that not everyone is a part of the match. "It's not always easy and it's frustrating not to have everybody available for the match, but that's the way it is. We have a large squad and for all the players who will be out there on the field, it's an opportunity to be competitive and to grow." The match will begin at 12.30 am IST.

