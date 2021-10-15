Lionel Messi was not a happy man despite Argentina defeating Peru in their CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on Friday to collect three important points in their journey to enter the showpiece event. The Copa America champions managed to beat Peru 1-0 at the El Monumental in Buenos Aires with the only goal coming from Lautaro Martinez, before half-time. Messi, despite this result, was not happy with the refereeing in this match. Wilton Pereira Sampaio was the 39-year Brazilian referee officiating in this match and his decisions were not appreciated by the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. Argentina 1-0 Peru, CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Lautaro Martinez Strikes As Albiceleste Extend Unbeaten Run (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Sampaio denied Messi a penalty and the Argentine was not happy about this and his overall decision-making on the night. He took to Instagram and shared a post, criticizing the referee for his decision, which was 'on purpose'.

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

"Difficult match, difficult to play. A lot of wind, they were playing deep, leaving little space for us. The referee always does this when he referees us, as if he does it on purpose. But well, 3 important points and we're close to our objective," wrote Messi. The Copa America champions are currently second on the table and their gap with toppers Brazil is now six points.While Argentina have drawn four out of the 11 matches they have played, Brazil are undefeated in the World Cup qualifiers with 31 points from 11 matches.

