When speculations and rumours have been doing the rounds that Lionel Messi's Barcelona career is over and done with, the Argentine superstar was seen chilling out with his youngest son, Ciro. Messi was earlier given permission to sit out of Barcelona's last La Liga game against Eibar this Saturday. Barcelona are already out of the La Liga 202-21 title race.

Taking to Instagram, the 33 year-old football star posted a picture of himself and his youngest son Ciro, whom he affectionately referred to 'batman'. He captioned the picture, "Acá tomando café ☕️ con Batman 🦇", which translates to 'Here having coffee with Batman." Lionel Messi to Miss Barcelona's Last Game of La Liga 2020-21 Against Eibar

Lionel Messi's post on Instagram

Despite Barcelona's average performance this season, Messi has been in good form, scoring 30 goals and is also the current top scorer in La Liga. If he holds onto that spot till the end of the season, he would go on to win the eight Pichichi trophy of his career. The forward's future is undecided and he has been linked to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, where he could have a potential reunion with former Barcelona teammate Neymar.

