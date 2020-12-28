World might be debating who is best Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo but Barcelona superstar feels “Cristiano stands out in football.” Messi revealed his admiration for Ronaldo and likened him to legendary players like Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and LeBron James. The Argentine star talked about Ronaldo and other things with his interview to La Sexta, a Spanish television channel. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Mauricio Pochettino Wants Barcelona Star At PSG.

"There are many admirable athletes. Rafa Nadal, Federer, LeBron - in all sports there is always someone who stands out and is admirable for his work," Messi told La Sexta. "Cristiano stands out in football. There are many who stand out and always do their best,” he added.

During the interview, The 33-year-old also said that bringing Neymar to Barcelona will be expensive. “It will be difficult to bring players. There is no money. You have to bring important players. Bringing Neymar would be very expensive. It will be a difficult situation for the new president, he must be intelligent,” Messi said. Lionel Messi Transfer Update: Football Pundit Daniel Riolo Says, ‘Messi Will Play For PSG’.

Messi also spoke about Luis Suarez’s Barcelona exit and said “what happened with Luis Suarez to Atléti was... crazy! He left for free, paying the remaining years of his contract and he joined a team that fight for the same objectives as us. Unbelievable.”

