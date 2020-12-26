Mauricio Pochettino, who is tipped to be the next manager of Paris Saint Germain following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel, is looking to bring in Lionel Messi at the club next summer. The Argentine coach is set to return to management after over 12 months out after he was let go by Tottenham Hotspur in November of last year, just months after leading the club to their first-ever UEFA Champions League final appearance. Lionel Messi Transfer Update: Football Pundit Daniel Riolo Says, ‘Messi Will Play For PSG’.

According to a French news outlet, Le Parisien, Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring Lionel Messi to PSG and reunite the Argentine star with old friend Neymar Jr. The 48-year-old is expected to be announced as the manager of the Parisian club in the coming weeks as an agreement has been reached between the two parties as per several reports. Neymar Has a Lovely Message for Lionel Messi After PSG Finds Out Barcelona As Opponent in UCL Round of 16 (View Post).

Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona has been under the radar ever since the 33-year-old expressed his desire to leave last summer. However, after a lengthy saga, the Argentine decided to stay in Catalonia for at least another year.

The 33-year-old’s contract with the Baluagranas expires at the end of the current season and till now there have been no indication that Lionel Messi will be extending his stay at the club. The Argentine will also be free to agree on a pre-contract with any other club in Europe from January onwards.

It is understood that PSG are hopeful of using Neymar’s relationship with Lionel Messi to lure the Argentine to Paris. The Brazilian himself has expressed his desire to play with the Barcelona skipper again. ‘What I want most of all is to play with Messi again’ said the 28-year-old after PSG’s win over Manchester United.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2020 09:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).