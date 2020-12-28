Cristiano Ronaldo was crowned with Player of the Century at the Dubai Globe football Awards 2020. The Juventus and Portugal star took to social media to express his feelings after receiving the honours. Apart from Ronaldo, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola was named Coach of the Century and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who earlier won FIFA Men's Player of the Year, walked away with Player of the Year 2020 award at the Dubai Globe football Awards as well. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Update: Juventus Star Unhappy With Manchester United Swap Talk Involving Paul Pogba.

“Couldn’t be happier with tonight’s award! As I’m about to celebrate my 20th year as a professional footballer, Globe Soccer Player Of The Century is a recognition that I receive with so much joy and pride! Once again, great Gala tonight in Dubai at such an amazing place as Burj Khalifa,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram as he posted a picture of himself with the award.

Ronaldo, in his social media post congratulated Lewandowski and Guardiola as well. “Congratulations to Robert Lewandowski on his Player Of The Year Award, to Hans-Flick as Coach Of The Year and to Pep Guardiola as Coach Of The Century. Also to Casillas and Piqué for their Career Awards, and last but not least, congrats to my friend Jorge Mendes on his Agent Of The Century Award,” CR7 added. Juventus Share Best Pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Other Stars From 2020 Training Sessions Ahead of Team's Return From Festive Break (View Photos).

Here's Ronaldo's Instagram Post

Dubai Globe football Awards was organised in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council and Dubai International Sports Conference. Iker Casillas and Gerard Pique were given Player Career Award. Bayern Munich received the Club of the Year award while Real Madrid was named Club of the Century. Al Ahly received honours for Middle East Clubs of the Century.

