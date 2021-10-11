Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 24 games in all competitions as they defeated Uruguay 3-0 in the latest round of CONMEBOL 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. With this win, Lionel Scaloni’s men closed the points gap on top-placed Brazil, who dropped points after a stalemate against Colombia. Lionel Messi, Rodrigo de Paul and Lautaro Martinez got on the scoresheet in a convincing win for the Albiceleste. Argentina 3-0 Uruguay, CONMEBOL Qualifiers.

Lionel Messi was once again the center attraction as Argentina played one of their best matches under manager Lionel Scaloni. The Paris Saint Germain star ran the show and also opened the scoring in the first half with an unusual goal as his cross went through a crowded penalty area, beating Fernando Muslera in the Uruguay goal.

With this strike, Lionel Messi has now scored 80 times for the Argentina national team, thus becoming the first South American player to reach the milestone for their national side. The PSG star had surpassed Brazilian legend Pele to become the top scorer in South American football history. In addition, the 34-year-old has also provided 51 assists for the Albiceleste.

Lionel Messi has scored his 80th goal for Argentina 🎯 pic.twitter.com/ng2cTwLLFh — Goal (@goal) October 11, 2021

Later in the opening period, Rodrigo de Paul doubled Argentina’s lead in the game and the result was sealed when Lautaro Martinez struck midway through the second half. The win takes Lionel Scaloni’s team within six points of leaders Brazil with the two teams yet to face each other after their scheduled match was postponed.

