Lionel Messi is all set to miss out on the La Liga 2020-21 match against Eibar which will be held later tonight, This has sparked Messi's exit rumours from the club. The six-time Ballon d'Or award winner will head on a holiday and this will give him time to decide about his future. Leo Messi's contract ends with Barcelona by the end of the season and there is no news about the extension of his contract. If the Argentine does not sign a new contract at Barcelona, the match last week against Celta Vigo could be his last game. Lionel Messi to Miss Barcelona’s Last La Liga 2020-21 Game to Take Rest Before Copa America 2021.

Barcelona lost the last game against Celta Vigo by 2-1 and thus was thrown out of the La Liga 2020-21 title race. So it was quite a difficult season faced by Barcelona. The team also was ousted from the Champions League 2020-21 season. With this, Messi surely wanted to let his hair down and this would give him enough time to think about his future with the Catalans. The break is also understandable as he will play in the Copa America and the World Cup Qualifiers for Argentina.

Thus Messi has quite a lot of game time ahead. Talking about his stint in the La Liga, Messi has scored 30 goals in the season so far but that has not helped the team win the League title. When asked Ronald Koeman about his future at Barca, all he said was that he hoped for the Argentine to stay at the club,

