Lionel Messi Returns to Barcelona Training Session After Missing Out Earlier Due to Thigh Injury (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi went on to be a cause of concern for Barcelona training session as he was suffered from a thigh injury. Barcelona returned to training for the first time on June 11 after a break of a couple of months. During the practice session, Messi complained of a thigh injury and suffered from a small strain in his right thigh. However, on Sunday the six-time Ballon d’Or award winner returned to practice session and was seen sweating it out at the Camp Nou. Messi had not trained on Saturday to avoid any untoward incident. Lionel Messi Injury Update: Barcelona Star Misses Training Session Due to Thigh Issues.

The website of the Catalan Giants shared the video of the Argentine where he was seen sweating it out at the Camp Nou. "Messi and Semedo carry out specific work at the stadium in training," read the caption of the video. Another fan page of the Catalan Giants shared a picture of Messi training. You can check out the video of Messi sweating it the stadium. by clicking here.

"The Barca captain has a small strain in his right thigh muscle. This Friday he did specific work to avoid any risks because our first La Liga match is eight days away. He is expected to return to working with the group in the next few days," read the statement by the club. The team will play their first game on June 14, 2020, against Mallorca at the Camp Nou.