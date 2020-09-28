Liverpool (LIV) will take on Arsenal (ARS) in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. LIV vs ARS clash will be played at Anfield on September 28, 2020 (late Monday night). Both teams are undefeated this season winning both their games so far and will be looking to keep that run going. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Liverpool vs Arsenal, EPL 2020-21 can scroll down below. Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Says ‘Need to Keep Mentality That Helped Us Win English Premier League’.

Liverpool have started the new campaign in a positive fashion but look far from sound defensively. The Reds conceded three goals in their opening game against Leeds and with Arsenal, finding the net in each of their three games so far into the season, will fancy their chances of getting a win at Anfield, a stadium where they have not had fruitful visits.

Liverpool vs Arsenal, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker (LIV) must be your keeper for this game.

Liverpool vs Arsenal, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Trent Alexander Arnold (LIV), Virgil Van Dijk (LIV), Hector Bellerin (ARS) and Ron Holding (ARS) must be your defenders.

Liverpool vs Arsenal, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Gini Wijnaldum (LIV), Sadio Mane (LIV), Dani Ceballos (ARS) and Willian (ARS) must be your midfielders.

Liverpool vs Arsenal, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Mo Salah (LIV) and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) must be your forwards for this game.

Liverpool vs Arsenal, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Alisson Becker (LIV), Trent Alexander Arnold (LIV), Virgil Van Dijk (LIV), Hector Bellerin (ARS), Ron Holding (ARS), Gini Wijnaldum (LIV), Sadio Mane (LIV), Dani Ceballos (ARS), Willian (ARS), Mo Salah (LIV) and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (ARS).

Mo Salah (LIV) must be picked as the captain for this game while Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) can be named as your vice-captain.

