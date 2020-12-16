Liverpool will look to extend their unbeaten streak at home when Tottenham Hotspur visit Anfield for their next Premier League 2020-21 fixture at home. Liverpool are unbeaten at home in their last 65 league matches with Jurgen Klopp turning Anfield into a fortress. But Tottenham have been the best team on the road in the Premier League this season and are yet to taste defeat away from home after six league games. They have, however, not beaten Liverpool at Anfield since May 2011 and have also lost their last five matches against the Reds. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the right team for Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match should scroll down for all details. Cristiano Ronaldo Praises Roger Federer for Maintaining Top-Level Fitness Despite Growing Age; Juventus Superstar Reveals He Prefers Watching Boxing More Than Football.

Klopp’s side though have a number of injury concerns with the list getting longer with each game. Diego Jota and Kostas Tsimikas joined the sidelines after picking up injuries in the final UEFA Champions League group stage match. Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Joe Gomez, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri are all on the treatment table while midfielder Naby Keita will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability. Erik Lamela and Japhet Tanganga are the only injured players for Mourinho’s Tottenham.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Liverpool goalie Alisson Becker (LIV) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV), Fabinho (LIV) and Eric Dier (TOT) should be selected as the three defenders.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (TOT), Georginio Wijnaldum (LIV), Takumi Minamino (LIV) and Tanguy Ndombele (TOT) will be picked as the midfielders for this Dream11 Fantasy XI.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Harry Kane (TOT), Mohamed Salah (LIV) and Son Heung-Min (TOT) will be the three forwards in this team.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Alisson Becker (LIV), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV), Fabinho (LIV) and Eric Dier (TOT), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (TOT), Georginio Wijnaldum (LIV), Takumi Minamino (LIV) and Tanguy Ndombele (TOT), Harry Kane (TOT), Mohamed Salah (LIV) and Son Heung-Min (TOT).

Harry Kane (TOT) should be made the captain of this Dream1 fantasy playing XI while Mo Salah (LIV) can be made the vice-captain for the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match.

