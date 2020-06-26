After a long wait of 30 long years, the Liverpool fans will see their team winning the EPL title. No sooner the final whistle between Manchester City and Chelsea as blown, it was decided that the Reds would walk away with the title. Manchester City lost the game 2-1 and they lost the game to Chelsea. The fans went berserk with the Reds walking away with their first EPL title. Jurgen Klopp was the one who appeared on television after the Reds walked away with the title. The fans too were emotional about the same. Liverpool Crowned Premier League Champions, Euphoric Fans Celebrate Outside Anfield (Watch Videos).

The celebrations were in Liverpool and the players could not stop themselves from partying. The Internet is splattered with pictures of the Reds donning a party hat. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was quizzed about the whereabouts of the party to which he remained tightlipped to avoid the fans from turning up at the venue. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

THIS YEAR IS OUR YEAR! THIS YEAR IS OUR YEAR! THIS YEAR IS OUR YEAR! 19! 19! 19! 19! 19! 19! 19! NUMBER 19!#Liverpool#YNWA pic.twitter.com/3aI7Wf6KcB — Fahmiali (@FahmiiAlii) June 26, 2020

Worth await

30 years is a looooooooooong time. Guess worth the wait. Congratulations #Liverpool fans pic.twitter.com/aCIB36gdhJ — 👑 Baroness Sibeso (@MissDivaNumber1) June 26, 2020

Not a joke

30years waiting is not a joke congratulations #Liverpool pic.twitter.com/P9NQe1ZShi — Ishu mallick (@HuMallick) June 26, 2020

Top of the world

Being a Champion really feels good in the morning 👌❤ top feeling ❤ #Liverpool pic.twitter.com/5h1KCpqIXD — Premier League Champ19n (@Chekwube_) June 26, 2020

A model of consistency

With this, Liverpool will next play against Manchester City and will try their level best to end the season on a high note. Virgil van Dik had informed that the team would want not only want to end the season on a high note but would also want to carry their form in the upcoming season as well.

