Liverpool ‘Set to Be Crowned Champions’ As Premier League Gets Stalled Due to Coronavirus?

Liverpool (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The outbreak of coronavirus has affected the major sporting events all around the world. This includes the EPL, Serie A, Bundesliga and others. Now as per FA Chief, Greg Clarke the EPL cannot be completed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Which means, Liverpool will once again be crowned as champions in the Premier League. Liverpool was supposed to face Everton earlier this week but the match got called off due to the pandemic situation. The Reds now stands on number one of the EPL 2019-20 points table. Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea Test Positive for Coronavirus.

Liverpool so far has played 29 games in the tournament and have 82 points in their kitty. Mohamed Salah and team has won 27 games so far and lost only one and faced an equal number of draws. Manchester City is on number two with 57 points and has won 18 games out of 28. They faced seven losses and ended up facing a draw in three games.

Senior Premier League club source says 75% chance season won't be completed: “I can’t see any chance we'll be back in 3 weeks. This will go on for months. You even wonder about the start of next season. There are huge questions to answer. Does anybody get promoted or relegated?”

Matches at the Serie A 2019-20 have got postponed until April 3rd 2020 due to the crisis of coronavirus in Italy. Bundesliga and EPL have also followed their footsteps. Many sporting events across the world have been called off due to the outbreak of severe disease.