Liverpool’s winning run in Premier League 2020-22 crushed to an embarrassing end after a humiliating 7-2 defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday. The Premier League champions suffered one of its worst nights in recent history which put an end to their perfect start to their league title defence. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds became the first reigning champions to concede seven goals in a league match. The last time such a thing happened in English top-flight was in 1953. New Aston Villa signing Ollie Watkins scored a first-half hat-trick while Jack Grealish scored twice for Villa.

Villa, who had to win on the final day last season to survive in the top division, are on a three-match winning run in the Premier League and ranked second in the points table courtesy a perfect start to the season. Dean Smith’s side are one of only two teams in the Premier League to win each of their opening three matches in the new season. Everton, the other side, have won all four and lead the standings.

Adrian, deputising an injured Alisson Becker at Liverpool goal, gifted the first goal after trying to play from the back. His mispass to Jo Gomez in the fourth minute was pounced on Jack Grealish, who laid it for Watkins to score the opening goal. The 24-year-old former Brentford striker needed another 18 minutes to score the second. He was once again set up by Grealish and fired a rocket past Adrian to make it 2-0.

Liverpool pulled back one through Mohamed Salah but conceded a third soon after John McGinn’s volley took a big deflection of Virgil van Dijk. Watkins then completed his hat-trick from a set-piece before Ross Barkley netted on debut and Grealish made it a humiliation.

