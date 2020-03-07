Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Get EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Liverpool (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2019-20 Online Streaming & Live Telecast: Runaway English Premier League leaders Liverpool are going through some difficult phase for the very first time this season. With three defeats in their last four games in all competition, the Reds have lost out on the treble and invincible titles respectively. Yet all is not lost for Jurgen Klopp and his men with crucial games in league and Europe coming up. Up next for them is a home tie against relegation-threatened Bournemouth. The Cherries have not managed a win in their last three games and based on current form, they are likely to struggle at Anfield. The only positive for them heading into the battle against Liverpool is they came quite close to beating Chelsea recently.

Star goalkeeper Alisson Becker is out for a month with a muscle injury which is a huge blow for Liverpool. Skipper Jordan Henderson is back training but is likely to be spared the game owing to a massive second leg against Atletico Madrid. Sadio Mane and Mo Salah have the job of getting the goals for the Reds and after a few low key games, fans are hoping for a massive performance from the duo. Fabinho in the middle of the park will keep Liverpool ticking and is the player to watch out for.

Harry Wilson is not eligible to face his parent club and along with him, there are six other notable absentees for Bournemouth. Callum Wilson in the forward position can hurt Liverpool provided he is fed well. Ryan Fraser and Joshua King will be tasked with providing the width for the visitors.

When is Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match? Know Week 29 Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

Liverpool vs Bournemouth match in Premier League 2019-20 will be played at the Anfield Stadium on March 07, 2020 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match? TV Channels in India

Fans can watch the live telecast of Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League encounter on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2019-20 in India and will be live telecasting the games. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to catch the live action of LIV vs BOU league match

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match?

Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network, will be live streaming the Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League encounter for its online fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the game live on JIO TV. Meanwhile, fans can follow LatestLY for the live score updates of all Premier League matches, including LIV vs BOU encounter. Liverpool have victories in their last five league games against Bournemouth. They should secure an easy home win against the Cherries.