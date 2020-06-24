EPL Live Streaming Online in India: English Premier League champions-elect Liverpool played out a turgid draw against city rivals Everton in the Merseyside Derby post return to competitive football. Next up for them is Crystal Place with a win taking them a step closer to their maiden title. It was Crystal Palace that denied the Reds a championship win back in 2013/14, and the game should bring back some terrible memories for the fans. Ninth placed Palace are known to perform well against top sides which suits their counter-attacking style of play. LIV vs CRY Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Football Match.

James Milner and Joel Matip are the latest players to add to Liverpool’s growing injury list after coming off injured against Everton. James Milner, in particular, looks like he is out for at least a month. Mohammed Salah and Andrew Robertson return for the hosts and will be drafted straight into the playing eleven. Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should get a game in for Liverpool with their eye on opening up opposition defence. Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane did well against Everton and will be looking forward to being on the scoresheet.

Martin Kelly’s calf injury sustained during training rules him out of the clash for Crystal Palace, but Jeffery Schlupp and James Tomkins have passed the fitness test. Crystal Palace’s attack boast of some quality names in Wilfred Zaha, Jordan Ayew and Christian Benteke. Belgian striker Christian Benteke has managed just five goals in his last 3 season but still remains an integral member of this squad.

When is Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match in Premier League will be played at the Anfield on June 25, 2020 (Thursday). The clash has a scheduled timing of 12:45 am IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match? TV Channels in India

Star Sports network is the official broadcaster on Premier League 2019-20 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD to catch the live action of Liverpool vs Crystal Palace.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the broadcaster of Premier League 2019-20, matches will be streamed live in it's OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Fans can visit either Disney+ Hotstar website or Disney+ Hotstar app to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace. Liverpool have won their last five league games against Crystal Palace, and the return of their key players should help them get an important three points at Anfield.

