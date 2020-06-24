Liverpool (LIV) will continue their Premier League quest when they host Crystal Palace (CRY) in the latest round of fixtures. LIV vs CRY match will be played at Anfield on June 24, 2020 (late Wednesday night). Jurgen Klopp’s men are just five points away from first domestic league title since 1990 and would look to move a step closer with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace can scroll down below. Virgil van Dijk Warns Liverpool Opponents Ahead of Their EPL 2019-20 Restart, Says ‘With Two Wins, We Will Be Champions; but It Doesn’t Stop There’.

On their return to Premier League action following the coronavirus suspension, Liverpool played out a goalless draw against Everton. However, with Mo Salah back for this game, it will be an entirely different proposition for Palace to handle. James Milner and Joel Matip were injured in the previous game and will miss this clash.

Meanwhile, Palace have their injury worries to deal with as they will be without the services of James Tomkins, Jeffrey Schlupp and Martin Kelly. With Palace rallying for a European spot, Roy Hodgson is expected to make little to no changes from the game against Bournemouth.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker (LIV) should be your keeper for this match.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Trent Alexander Arnold (LIV), Virgil Van Dijk (LIV), Joe Gomez (LIV) and Patrick van Aanholt (CRY) must be the players in your defence.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Jordan Henderson (LIV), Wilfried Zaha (CRY) and Cheikhou Kouyate (CRY) can be picked as the midfielders for your team.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The remaining slots in your team should be filled by Roberto Firmino (LIV), Mo Salah (LIV) and Christian Benteke (CRY),

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Alisson Becker (LIV), Trent Alexander Arnold (LIV), Virgil Van Dijk (LIV), Joe Gomez (LIV), Patrick van Aanholt (CRY), Jordan Henderson (LIV), Wilfried Zaha (CRY), Cheikhou Kouyate (CRY), Roberto Firmino (LIV), Mo Salah (LIV) and Christian Benteke (CRY).

Trent Alexander Arnold (LIV) is in great form and should be selected as your captain while Wilfried Zaha (CRY) can be named as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2020 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).