Liverpool welcome Leicester City at Anfield with both clubs eyeing the top position in the English Premier League points table. Liverpool are currently fourth with 17 points from 8 games while Leicester City are a point above the Reds and in the third position. Jorgen Klopp’s team have an impeccable record at home and despite losing key players, the Reds remain a tough side to beat at Anfield. It is a kind of test Leicester City will enjoy considering they have a habit of turning up for big games. After missing out on top 4 narrowly last season, the Foxes are building momentum for another fine showing. Liverpool versus Leicester City will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 12:45 am IST. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool Striker, Tests Positive for Coronavirus Again.

The Liverpool defence has lost Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander Arnold and Joe Gomez to serious injuries which is a huge blow to the hosts. Nat Williams and Joel Matip is the first-choice defensive pairing for the Reds. Mo Salah has tested positive for COVID 19 which should see Sadio Mane line up on the right with Diego Jota on the other flank. Roberto Firmino, who is in desperate need of some goals, returns to the forward position. There is some positive news coming from the Liverpool camp too with Fabinho set to make his comeback against Leicester City.

Leicester City have a quality squad with players like Jamie Vardy and Youri Tielemans in great form. Skipper Kasper Schmeichel suffered a knock to the head while on international duty but he is fine to take his place between the posts. James Maddison and Harvey Barnes are the two attacking midfielders in the team and the duo can cause a lot of problems to the depleted Liverpool backline.

When is Liverpool vs Leicester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Liverpool vs Leicester City match in Premier League 2020-21 will take place on November 23, 2020 (Monday). The match will be played at Anfield and will begin at 12:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Leicester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of Liverpool vs Leicester City match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Leicester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Premier League 2020-21 can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of Liverpool vs Leicester City match. Leicester City are playing with confidence at the moment and should return with at least point against Liverpool.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2020 10:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).