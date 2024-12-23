The Boxing Day, the day after the Christmas, is traditionally considered synonymous with quality sporting action. What initially started as a day of gift giving centuries ago is now primarily focused on sporting icons enthralling the fans around the world with action on the field. Being a bank holiday in many parts of the world, there is a different buzz for the boxing day fixtures. Football being one of the most popular sports also has some interesting games lined up in the English Premier League, which has never opted for the winter break unlike the Spanish La Liga. The Italian Serie A has also avoided football on the boxing day. EPL 2024–25 Points Table Updated.

League leaders Liverpool will be in action against struggling Leicester City and Arne Slot will be focussed on continuing the winning run. Their dominating performance against Tottenham Hotspur once again highlighted their dominance. Chelsea and Arsenal from the chasing pack are in action against Fulham and Ipswich Town respectively. Manchester City are in a never-ending downward spiral and they badly need a win at home to Everton. Premier League 2024–25: Arsenal’s Trophy Hopes Suffer Major Blow As Bukayo Saka Ruled Out for ‘Many Weeks’.

Boxing Day 2024 Football Schedule

Date League Match Time (In IST) December 26 Premier League Manchester City vs Everton 6:00 PM December 26 Premier League Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace 8:30 PM December 26 Premier League Chelsea vs Fulham 8:30 PM December 26 Premier League Newcastle United vs Aston Villa 8:30 PM December 26 Premier League Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur 8:30 PM December 26 Premier League Southampton vs West Ham United 8:30 PM December 26 Premier League Wolves vs Manchester United 11:00 PM December 26 Premier League Liverpool vs Leicester City 1:30 AM

Manchester United’s loss at home to Bournemouth has mounted pressure on boss Ruben Amorim and their away tie against Wolves will be crucial. Newcastle United face Aston Villa while Nottingham Forest welcome struggling Tottenham Hotspur. One thing that has been consistent with Boxing Day football is goals and we should see plenty of it again this time as well.

