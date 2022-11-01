Liverpool would lock horns with Napoli in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The Reds have been plagued by inconsistency this season but were able to ensure progression to the round of 16 stage of the Champions League with a 3-0 win over Ajax. Goals from Mohamed Salah, Harvey Elliot and Darwin Nunez saw Jurgen Klopp’s men come out on top. However, they are now up against a tough opponent in Napoli, who have maintained a 100% record in the Champions League this season. Liverpool can be a bit low on confidence after they were handed a 1-2 defeat by Leeds United in the Premier League. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Barcelona Face Competition From Inter Miami for Argentine's Signing

Napoli on the other hand, are soaring high on confidence and form at the moment. A 3-0 win over Rangers in the last match was followed by another dominating show against Sassuolo, a contest they won 4-0. They are entering this contest as favourites and would aim to seal a win in their last group stage game. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is Liverpool vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Liverpool vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool. The game will be held on November 02, 2022 (Wednesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Napoli match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2022 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).