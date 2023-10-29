Liverpool hosts Nottingham Forest in the latest round of their English Premier League fixture with the Reds looking to mount a title charge this campaign. They defeated Everton in the Merseyside Derby last week and followed it up with a win over Toulouse in the Europa League. The home team will start the game fourth in the table with 20 points from 9 games. Jurgen Klopp has integrated the new signings well and there is a good pattern in the team’s play. Nottingham Forest have three draws in their last three matches with the team comfortably out of the drop zone for now. They beat Liverpool last term and a repeat of that result will be an incredible moment for their fans. Liverpool versus Nottingham Forest will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. Liverpool Star Winger Luis Diaz's Mother Cilenis Marulanda Rescued by Police; Father Luis Manuel Diaz Still Missing.

Andrew Robertson will not feature this year again due to a shoulder injury and Konstantinos Tsimikas needs to capitalise on the opportunity at hand. The parents of Luis Diaz have been kidnapped back in his country Colombia and the winger might not be in the best frame of mind to take the field. Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah are likely to get the nod in the attacking third for the hosts.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Felipe will likely miss a few weeks for the visitors with injuries while Divock Origi, Nuno Tavares and Taiwo Awoniyi have already been ruled out with minor fitness concerns as well which is a blow. Anthony Elanga and Morgan Gibbs-White have pace and trickery and they need to create some openings for Chris Wood on the break. Arsenal 5–0 Sheffield United: Eddie Nketiah Scores Hat Trick As Gunners Clinch Dominant Victory To Move to Second Spot on Premier League 2023-24 Points Table.

Liverpool are set to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, October 29. The contest will be played at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest match on the Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channel.

As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Nottingham Forest like to play their counter-attacking brand of football and will likely score here but Liverpool should secure a 3-1 win.

