Malta vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming: Netherlands are top of standings in Group G of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with 10 points from 4 matches played. Next up for the Dutch side is an away tie against strugglers Malta, who are yet to register a win in the campaign. A win for the Oranje here will push them close to ensuring qualification for the big event and Ronald Koeman would want his squad to remain focussed. Malta are rock bottom in the group and not much has gone their way so far. They will have to be at their very best just to compete in this tie. Malta versus Netherlands will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:15 AM IST.

Malta will opt for a 5-4-1 formation with Alexander Satariano as the lone striker up top in the final third. Teddy Teuma and Matthew Guillaumier will feature in central midfield with Joseph Mbong and Paul Mbong as the wide attackers. Midfielder Jake Azzopardi has been dropped from the team. Malta has suffered two red cards in their last two matches and need to work on the disciplinary aspect of their game.

Matthijs de Ligt, Sem Steijn, and Noa Lang are the big names dropped by Netherlands in the build up to the game. Xavi Simons, Donyell Malen, and Coady Gakpo are quality players and they will make the front three for the visitors. Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong will dictate the tempo of the game in midfield and with Ryan Gravenberch and Tijjani Reijnders for company, the national team has one of the best midfields in the continent.

Malta vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Malta vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Friday, October 10 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Ta' Qali National Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Malta vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Malta national football team will face the Netherlands national football team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Friday, October 10. The Malta vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will be played at the Ta' Qali National Stadium, and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Malta vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Malta vs Netherlands live telecast is likely to be available on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. For Belarus vs Denmark online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Malta vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Malta vs Netherlands live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Malta will struggle to match Netherlands’ level of play and could succumb to a heavy defeat here.

