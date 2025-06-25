FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Fluminense are top of the standings in Group F of the FIFA Club World Cup and face Mamelodi Sundowns in their final game. The Brazilian side have 4 points in two matches played so far with a win over Ulsan and a draw with Borussia Dortmund. They will target a win here to guarantee a place in the next round, possibly as group winners. Opponents Mamelodi Sundowns went down fighting against Dortmund in a seven-goal thriller. Their defence let them down in the last game and it is one area that will need a revamp here.FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Benfica Beats Bayern Munich in Scorching Heat To Win Group C.

Lebo Mothiba has a muscle injury and will likely undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the Sundowns. Iqraam Rayners was on the scoresheet against Dortmund, and he will once again lead the attack. Lucas Ribeiro Costa and Tashreeq Matthews will use their pace to create chances from out wide. Teboho Mokoena will sit deep and try and shield the backline for the South African club.

Keno and German Cano are available for Fluminense again while Augustin Canobbio and Facundo Bernal will undergo late assessment to check on their availability. Ganso is a key playmaker for the team and he will keep the opposition backline under pressure. Matheus Martinelli and Hércules will form the double pivot in central midfield.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense Date Thursday, June 26 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Aiming to qualify for the Round of 16, Fluminense will face off against Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Thursday, June 26. The Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and has a scheduled start time of 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Esperance Sportive de Tunis 0-3 Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Tosin Adarabioyo, Liam Delap, Tyrique George Find Net Each As UEFA Europa Conference League Champions Progress To Round of 16.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense live telecast on any TV channel. For Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Fluminense will dominate this game and should secure a 2-1 win.

