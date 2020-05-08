Manchester City Defender Kyle Walker Feels Harassed After Visiting Family Amid Lockdown

Kyle Walker (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker was once against targeted by the British media for breaking lockdown rules to visit his family. However, the Englishman revealed that he is feeling ‘harassed’ and it is affecting his family as well. The City fullback was criticized heavily last month for flouting the lockdown protocols and reportedly hosting a sex party at his home in Cheshire. The 29-year-old apologized for his behaviour on social media platforms. Kyle Walker Caught Partying With Prostitute Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Manchester City Defender to Face Disciplinary Action.

However, the defender is in the news once again for not following the lockdown rules, as The Sun reported that the Manchester City player recently visited his sister and parents in Sheffield and might face police intervention and a potential fine. But Walker took to Twitter to defend himself and criticize the extra negative attention his family has been receiving during this period. Serbian Striker Aleksandar Prijovic Sentenced to 3 Months at Home for Flouting Coronavirus Curfew.

Kyle Walker's Statement

‘I feel as though I have stayed silent for long enough. In light of the most recent article published about me and my family, I feel as though I have no choice but to address things publicly,’ Walker said. ‘I have recently gone through one of the toughest periods of my life, which I take full responsibility for. However, I now feel as though I am being harassed. This is no longer solely affecting me, but affecting the health of my family and my young children too.’ He added.

Walker further added that he travelled to Sheffield to visit his family and pick up some home cooked meals. ‘What have my parents and sister done to deserve their privacy being invaded by photographers following me to their homes?’ he added.

‘My family has been torn apart, this has been dragged through the press, and I ask: when is enough enough? At a time when the focus is understandably on Covid-19, at what point does mental health get taken into consideration’ Walker said further.