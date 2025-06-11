Manchester, June 10: Manchester City have announced the signing of Rayan Cherki from Olympique Lyonnais, in a five-year deal that runs until 2030. At just 21, the French attacking midfielder already boasts 185 senior appearances for his boyhood club and a growing list of admirers across the continent. "The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has put pen to paper on a five-year deal, which keeps him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2030. Cherki, a product of Lyon’s academy, is vastly experienced despite his young age, having already played 185 times for his boyhood club," the Club said in a statement. 'Ban Him', Netizens Slam Enzo Fernandez After Midfielder Sees Red Card For High Boot on Kevin Castano During Argentina vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match.

Born and raised in Lyon, Cherki rose swiftly through the ranks, becoming the club’s youngest-ever scorer at 16 and the youngest to appear in a UEFA Champions League semi-final later that season. His performances in the 2024/25 campaign were particularly eye-catching. Cherki was named in Ligue 1’s Team of the Season — one of only two non-PSG players included — highlighting his consistent brilliance in an unpredictable Lyon side. He scored and assisted in both legs of a thrilling Europa League quarter-final clash against Manchester United, a tie Lyon narrowly lost 7-6 on aggregate.

He followed that up with a stunning showing for France’s Under-21s in a 5-3 win over England’s U-21 side, tormenting a team that included City players Rico Lewis and James McAtee with two assists and a goal. His senior France debut came soon after, scoring in a dramatic UEFA Nations League semi-final against Spain and playing a key role in France’s third-place win over Germany.

Upon signing, Cherki was visibly elated: “This is a dream for me,” he said. “To join a club like Manchester City and have the opportunity to grow under Pep Guardiola is something very special. I’ve worked all my life for this, and I can’t wait to show the City fans what I can do," said the player in a statement released on Tuesday.

Cherki also revealed why he chose City over other suitors: “I would only leave Lyon for a project I really believe in, and everything at City suggests I can develop my game and help the team win. Everyone knows how good City are – the responsibility to help continue that success is something I want to embrace.” Cherki brings flair and unpredictability — qualities that Guardiola has increasingly encouraged in his newer signings. Following the arrivals of Savinho and Jeremy Doku, Cherki fits the mould: a fast, two-footed, technically sublime attacker who relishes one-on-one duels and thrives in tight spaces. Pep Lijnders, James French Join Manchester City's Coaching Staff Under Pep Guardiola, Former Premier League Champions Aim to Seek Edge Over Liverpool’s Recent Success.

Director of Football Hugo Viana praised the club’s newest recruit: “He’s a player our scouts have followed closely. His creativity, vision, and confidence on the ball mark him out as a top-tier talent. Under Pep’s guidance, we believe Rayan can become a world-class footballer.” Cherki will be available for City immediately and is expected to feature in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup in the USA this summer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2025 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).