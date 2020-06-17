Manchester City vs Arsenal Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of EPL 2019-20, Here Are Match Results of Last Five MCI vs ARS Football Games

After a gap of 100 days, English Premier League 2019-20 (EPL) resumes. The leagues was suspended following the coronavirus lockdown. And on the opening night, two matches will take place. In the first game, Aston Villa will be up against Sheffield United. In the second game, Manchester City will host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City are currently placed second on the EPL 2019-20 points table while are on the ninth spot. Meanwhile, as the two sides meet, let’s take a look at the last five encounters between the two sides. Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019-20

When these two teams met last year in December, Manchester City in an away game handed Arsenal 3-0 defeat. Manchester City dominated the game in the opening two minutes with Kevin De Bruyne opening the scoring. At the end of the half time, Manchester City were leading by 3-0 and then second half saw goalies action.

Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2018-19

The two sides met in February 2019, and Manchester City won the game by 3-1. Sergio Aguero’s goal in the opening minute was equalled in the 11th minute by Laurent Koscielny. However, Aguero helped his side snatch the lead back by scoring seconds before the half time. He then completed his hat-trick in the 61st minute. MCI vs ARS Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Manchester City vs Arsenal Football Match.

Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League 2018-19

In August 2018, when these two teams met, Manchester City emerged victorious by 2-0. Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva netted a goal each in the first and second half respectively.

Arsenal vs Manchester City, Premier League 2018-19

In this meeting, which took place on March 02, 2018, Manchester City picked a 3-0 easy win. All the three goals came in the first half and Arsenal were never allowed to recover from it.

Manchester City vs Arsenal, EFL 2017-18

The 2018-18 EFL cup game took place in February 2018, and Manchester United defeated Arsenal by 3-0. At the end of half time, Aguero’s goal handed Manchester City 1-0 lead. Vincent Kompany and David Silva netted goals in the second half to make it 3-0 for their side.

