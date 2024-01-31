Manchester City are third in the English Premier League behind Liverpool and Arsenal and they will be aiming to give their title credentials a major push by claiming all three points at home to Burnley. Pep Guardiola’s men knocked out Tottenham Hotspur from the FA Cup in their last game, which was a tough battle. The defending champions are known to do well when it matters the most in the English Premier League and this has played a key role in them winning multiple titles in the past few years. They were missing key players off late but the majority of them are now back in action which should help further. Opponents Burnley are in the relegation zone and they need a few wins on the bounce to climb out of it. Premier League 2023-24 Makes Explosive Return As Two Teams Score Inside 22 Seconds; Arsenal Move up to Second Position in Points Table With Win Over Nottingham Forest.

Erling Haaland has returned to first-team training for Manchester City and he is likely to start on the bench. Julian Alvarez will lead the attack with Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden on the wings. Rodri is a key player at the base of the midfield for the home side with his ability to break up play. Kevin de Bruyne is in fine form ever since returning from a lengthy injury and he will be the one orchestrating the attacks.

Charlie Taylor, Nathan Redmond, and Luca Koleosho are the players missing out for Burnley due to injuries. Zeki Amdouni and Lyle Foster make the frontline for the hosts in a 4-4-2 formation and Josh Cullen and Josh Brownhill are the first-choice midfield pairing. Wilson Odbert will be tasked with creating chances from out wide. Nottingham Forest 1-2 Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24: Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka Help Gunners Secure Crucial Three Points in Close Encounter.

When is Manchester City vs Burnley, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date, Time and Venue

Manchester City is up and ready to take on Burnley in the Premier League 2023-24 on Thursday, February 1. The match between Manchester City and Burnley will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England and has a scheduled start time of 01:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Burnley, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Burnley match on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Burnley, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Burnley football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Expect the home side Manchester City to score a few goals here en route to an easy win.

