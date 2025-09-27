Manchester City vs Burnley Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Manchester City will be taking on Burnley, with Pep Guardiola’s team slipping away in the title race with each passing matchday. The club is currently 9th in the Premier League points table with 7 points and have just two wins to show so far in the league. They were close to winning against Arsenal, but a lapse in concentration proved costly. Burnley are hovering close to the relegation zone and are currently 16th. They need to turn around their fortunes quickly to avoid further slide. Manchester City versus Burnley will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. Huddersfield 0-2 Manchester City, Carabao Cup 2025-26: Phil Foden and Savinho Score As Cityzens Move into Fourth Round of EFL Cup (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Manchester City are sweating on the fitness of star striker Erling Haaland and he remains a doubt for the game. Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku are the preferred picks for the wide attacking role, while Rodri will come in as the central defensive midfielder. Bernardo Silva and Tijjani Reijnders are floaters and will take up pockets of space in the central areas.

Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts, and Zeki Amdouni are all ruled out of the game for Burnley as they are unfit. Lyle Foster and Jaidon Anthony will shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility for the team with Josh Cullen and Lesley Ugochukwu in the central midfield. Hjalmar Ekdar is the central defender and will look to keep the opposition at bay. Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City, Premier League 2025-26: Gabriel Martinelli's Late Strike Helps Gunners Clinch a Point at Home (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Manchester City vs Burnley Match Details

Match Manchester City vs Burnley Date Saturday, September 27 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Etihad Stadium, Manchester Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Manchester City vs Burnley, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Manchester City is set to square off against Burnley in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, September 27. The Manchester City vs Burnley EPL match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Burnley, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Manchester City vs Burnley live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels. For Manchester City vs Burnley online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Burnley, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

JioHotstar, Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Manchester City vs Burnley Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Manchester City will feel it's a must-win game for them and they should score a few on their way to an easy win.

