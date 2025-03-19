Manchester City Women’s football team plays fellow English side Chelsea in the Quarter-final first leg of the UEFA Champions League at home. Manchester City are fourth in the Women’s Super League with 32 points from 16 matches played. They have won three out of their last five matches

and head into the fixture in good form. Opponents Chelsea are top of the league and certainly one of the teams to beat in Europe. Having defeated the likes of Real Madrid in the group stage, there is a belief in the squad that they can go deep in this competition. UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25: Manchester City Star Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw Could Miss Both Legs Against Chelsea in Quarterfinals.

Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp have knee injuries and will not take part in this game for Manchester City. Rebecca Knaak’s hamstring issue rules her out and there is no timeline available for her return. Bunny Shaw will likely undergo a late fitness test to determine her availability. Mary Fowler and Vivianne Miedema will be part of the final third. Yui Hasegawa will sit back and shield the backline for the home side.

Naomi Girma, Sam Kerr, Femke Liefting, Maelys Mpome are the players missing out for Chelsea. Niamh Charles, Maika Hamano, Aggie Beever-Jones will all return to the Chelsea starting eleven. Mia Fishel is left out of the Chelsea list and will not play further in this tournament.

When is Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 First Leg Quarterfinal Football Match? Date Time and Venue

The Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Women's Champions League first-leg quarterfinal will be hosted at the Manchester City Joie Stadium on Thursday, March 20 The high-voltage clash between two giant clubs will begin at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Chelsea, UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 First Leg Quarterfinal Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast for the Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Women's Champions League 2025 first-leg quarterfinal, as there is no official broadcaster for the high-voltage match in India. For live streaming options of Manchester City vs Chelsea, look below. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Ten-Man Barcelona Beat Benfica, Liverpool Stun PSG in First Leg of Round of 16 Matches.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Chelsea, UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 First Leg Quarterfinal Football Match?

Matches in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League will be live streaming on the DAZN and its YouTube channel worldwide, except for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) as well as in China and its territories. So the Manchester City vs Chelsea high-voltage first-leg quarterfinal match will be live stream on the DAZN app and its YouTube channel. Expect both the sides to not take much risks in this game with the game ending in a draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2025 01:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).